Market Harborough town centre. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

People are invited to have their say in an eight-week consultation on the draft Local Plan for the Harborough district.

The Local Plan is a document that sets out where development can and cannot take place. The new plan followed a controversial decision to take on Leicester’s unmet housing need in December 2023.

The plan takes into account the district’s requirement to build 657 homes per year between 2020 and 2036 in the district, and 534 homes per year between 2036 and 2041. That is compared to 557 homes a year under the 2019 Local Plan.

The council says development in Market Harborough, and near Leicester and Oadby in particular, will provide a mix of housing to suit different needs and requirements, job opportunities, improved healthcare, education and recreation services.

People can view the plan and share feedback until 9am on May 6.

In-person events will also take place in locations across the district so residents can ask questions.

The events are as follows:

Wednesday March 19, 3pm-7pm - Scraptoft - Community Hub (Lounge), Malsbury Avenue

Tuesday March 25, 3pm – 7pm - Lutterworth - Wycliffe Rooms

Tuesday April 1, 3pm-7pm - Great Glen Village Hall

Wednesday April 2, 2pm-7pm - Market Harborough - Council Chamber, The Symington Building

Monday April 7, 4pm – 8pm – Broughton Astley Village Hall

Wednesday April 9, 3pm-7pm, Kibworth, The Old Grammar School

Changes to housing targets were announced last year while the planning process was underway. But, the council, despite opposition, decided to press on before the knowing the details of the changes. However, it believes the move will prove beneficial for the district.

The spokesperson added: “A new system for local plans is expected to be introduced by the government which may delay our plan-making. By acting now, the council is taking control to ensure that growth happens in ways and places that work for the Harborough district. If the council does not prepare a new local plan now, it will need to plan for an additional 2,000 homes than is currently the case because the government has increased national housing targets and at a further cost estimated at over £2million.”

However, Harborough MP Neil O’Brien, who has fought against the new plan from the beginning, disagrees.

He said the district needs a “more balanced approach” and more should be set aside for other community infrastructure such as GP surgeries, leisure facilities and improvements to transport.

He claimed the affordable housing would eat up a “very large part of the money the council will get from all these proposed new developments”.

He added that would mean existing residents “will be suffering from the downsides of new development in terms of traffic and flooding and lost views, but without getting anything in return”.

Mr O’Brien believed the Local Plan should better balance on other issues, such as flood defences in the wake of January’s widespread Leicestershire floods.

He added: “An upgrade to our GP facilities and schools would be great. The people who get the affordable housing may or may not live in the area. The council needs to put more of the money into things that will benefit existing residents who are putting up with all the downsides of new development”.

People can read the full draft local plan and share feedback at: www.harborough.gov.uk/localplan