Plans for a community facility have not yet emerged despite over 100 homes having been built.

Harborough MP Neil O’Brien has called for clarity over the status of a long-promised community facility.

The facility was included in the original planning application for the Overstone Park development, located off Kettering Road.

As part of the agreement, the developer – Davidsons – was required to submit detailed plans for the facility once 100 homes had been completed.

With nearly 150 houses now built, no such plans have been submitted.

Mr O’Brien has written to Harborough District Council (HDC) to ask what steps planning officials are taking to ensure Davidsons meets its obligations.

Commenting on the situation, Neil said: “Overstone Park is an ever-growing community, with more and more residents moving in. There is a clear need for a community facility on the development, yet the developers have provided no clarity or detail.

“Davidsons were supposed to have submitted plans by now so that the council could review and approve them. I am also concerned that they may try to water down the proposals, reducing the floor space promised in the original plans.”

The MP warns the general need for community spaces is increasing along with the town’s population, with several youth groups recently left homeless.

He added: “There is already a shortage of community space in Market Harborough. I’ve heard from several local groups struggling to find venues, and with the town’s population increasing, the need is only growing. The Sea Cadets are the latest organisation so say they need space.

“It’s frustrating that Davidsons are dragging their feet.”

Cllr Simon Galton, cabinet lead for planning at Harborough District Council, said the community facility is still in the pipeline and the plans should emerge very soon.

He added: “The developers have been working proactively with council officers for some months on a design and specification for the brand-new community facility, and a planning application is expected shortly.

“It is important that anything provided meets modern community needs and this has been at the heart of work. The council understands the need for community provision in this area and will ensure that this is delivered as quicky as possible.”