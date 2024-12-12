Failed bid to build four homes and convert existing barn on edge of Harborough district has been overturned on appeal

A failed bid to build four homes and convert an existing barn has been overturned on appeal.

Concerns over the “cramped” and “poor quality” design of the build led to its initial refusal, but an inspector has now approved the scheme.

The development, for land at the New Coach House, Main Street, Tugby, first emerged in November last year from applicant Derrick Hicks. It looked to build four new-build homes comprising of two, two- bed homes, one three-bed and one four-bed property, with 10 parking spaces also included.

The proposed refurbishment and extension of the existing barn to create a new two-bed home was also put forward, but officials on Harborough District Council (HDC) rejected the plan in April. They claimed the scheme would detract from the character and appearance of the site.

However, that decision was appealed, with a planning inspector now giving Mr Hicks’ proposals the go-ahead despite HDC’s concerns and that of parish councillors too. At the time, Tugby And Keythorpe Parish Council claimed the plan was an over development of the site.

It also believed the design of the proposed homes was inappropriate in the current setting, believing they would be “highly conspicuous” for neighbouring bungalows and listed building in the area. The parish council said it believed parking and traffic considerations had not been addressed adequately, with no provisions in place for visitor parking.

HDC also raised concerns about the proposed removal of trees/greenery as part of the scheme, combined with the amount of access, parking and turning put forward too. It said these would be “cumulative to the negative aspects of the development” and believed any positives from the development did not outweigh its harms.

However, in a new ruling, the planning inspectorate disagreed and has approved Mr Hicks’ plan. In their ruling, the inspector said that measures to replace trees alongside additional parking in the scheme would “adequately balance” the effect of the build on the natural environment.

It concluded the scheme’s conflict with the objectives of the Harborough Local Plan was minor in regards to its layout. The inspector ruled the development could now proceed, subject to relevant conditions.