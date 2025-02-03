Council-owned flats in Harborough undergo £200,000 facelift to boost temporary housing

Cllr Jim Knight in one of the refurbished properties.

A £200,000 project to transform council-owned properties aims to boost temporary accommodation in Harborough.

Four flats, in Plowmans Yard off Coventry Road, have been given a facelift after they were closed in 2022.

The properties, a mixture of one-and-two bedroom flats, now have new kitchens, bathrooms, internal doors, windows, electrical re-wiring and full redecoration.

The communal areas have benefited from the upgrade with the provision of a secure door entry system and CCTV.

The roof has also been repaired and there is now improved heating and insulation in the building.

Cllr Jim Knight, Harborough District Council’s Cabinet lead for Wellbeing, said: “I am delighted the refurbishment works at Ploughmans Yard are

complete. We are actively trying to provide good quality temporary accommodation in Market Harborough and across Harborough district.”

The move is part of a wider project and follows the purchase of homes in Lutterworth, Fleckney and Broughton Astley to help tackle homelessness.

Visit www.harborough.gov.uk/housing for more information.