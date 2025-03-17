Cllr Lee Breckon, Lucy Littlefair (asst cirector for Property) and Lee Noble (ops director at Britcon).

Work on the new ‘superstructure’ of Airfield Business Park has begun – with ten new units and two drive-thrus on their way.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harborough Mail, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

First opened in 2019, the Airfield Business Park near Market Harborough is owned by Leicestershire County Council. Every unit has always been occupied with 11 tenants trading from the site.

The newest phase is being constructed by Britcon and the expansion will see ten new units and a Costa Coffee drive-thru unit built. It will also be capable of hosting a second drive-thru unit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tenants on the expansion will include fine foods manufacturer and distributor Bramble Foods, who already employ more than 150 people in Market Harborough. Bramble are expanding to a larger unit to expand their growing business when work is completed, which will keep the business in Leicestershire.

Cllr Lee Breckon signing the steel structure at Airfield Business Park.

To mark the milestone of steelworks beginning on site Councillor Lee Breckon, cabinet member for resources, joined Britcon in signing steel beams and got to see first hand the progress being made.

Cllr Breckon said: “As a council, we are proud to be able to support local businesses to expand where we’re able to.

“We’re really excited to extend this popular business park and today was a great chance to mark the progress Britcon have made in just three months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Once completed the expansion of Airfield Business Park will boost the local economy and help to keep businesses in the county.”

Two full-time jobs have been created as a result of the expansion.

A wide range of businesses currently operate on Airfield range from a publisher, pre-loved clothing reseller and campervan conversions company.

As with the first phase of Airfield Business Park, the other commercial units will range in size to cater for a variety of business’ needs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Located next to the roundabout on the B6047 Harborough Road, sustainable construction methods will be used on the development including the use of solar panels, electric car charging points, insulation and the use of best practice construction methods.

Any businesses interested in Airfield Business Park can contact Reg Pollock at APB Property Consultants on 0116 254 0382, or Amanda Lawrence at Eddisons on 01536 483 400.