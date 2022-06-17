Work begins on new a Scout complex in the Harborough district

Sod cutting at Shire Homes in Fleckney at the site of the new 1st Fleckney Scout Hut. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

A superb new Scout complex in a Harborough district village has moved a step closer.

A ‘sod cutting’ ceremony was held to get the much-anticipated Fleckney Scout Group Headquarters off the ground.

And the 1st Fleckney Scout Group should have their swish new HQ ready to use by early next year.

The symbolic ceremony featured group Scout leader Cathy Howells, group executive chairman James Ward and district executive chairman Derek Catt.

They were joined by a number of retired leaders, together with Beavers, Cubs and Scouts.

Also there were Hugh Doherty, a director of builder Shire Homes, and Eddie Bakewell.

The 1st Fleckney Scout Group stretches back a remarkable 113 years in the village, having been set up in 1909.

The old 1st Fleckney Scout Hut. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

Scout leaders have been working hand in hand with Shire Homes to build a new headquarters to replace their existing site off High Street.

This will be the group’s third HQ.

The current building was built in 1978 after a 10-year fundraising campaign.

It had an additional section added in 1985.

The Scouts have been thankful to receive a donation from the local Rotary Club and a generous personal contribution.