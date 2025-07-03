Wistow Maize Maze design is unveiled ahead of opening

This year's maze design marks the 200th anniversary of the modern railway.

This year’s Wistow Maze design has been revealed ahead of its summer opening.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harborough Mail, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The award-winning attraction near Kibworth Beauchamp has been designed to resemble a steam train to mark the 200th anniversary of the modern railway.

Designed and built by George Stephenson, the Locomotion No.1 was the first steam locomotive to carry passengers on a public railway, between Stockton and Darlington in 1825.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Many events have been organised throughout the year to celebrate this historic milestone.

Maze owner Diana Brooks said: “The maze is offering visitors an opportunity to celebrate this historic milestone, while exercising both mind and body along the way.”

Visitors have to find 12 quiz boards hidden among the three miles of pathways, which will highlight how transport has evolved over the years.

A great family day out, visitors can pit their wits against the giant eight-acre maize maze with its high-level bridges and towers and also take part in a variety of mini mazes and games in the activity funyard, which includes a space-hopper track, hoopla and a football shooting game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the end of the season, the maze, which attracts some 20,000 people a year, is harvested for cattle fodder and then redesigned the following Spring using GPS satellite technology.

Wistow Maze is situated opposite Wistow Rural Centre, which is signposted from the A6 at Great Glen and Kibworth and the A5199 at Kilby.

Visitors will be welcomed daily from Monday July 21 until August 31. It will then be open during weekends until September 14.

Visit www.wistow.com for more information.