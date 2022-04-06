Win thousands of pounds in charity raffle – and boost a crucial local children’s hospice in Leicestershire

The Rainbows Hospice stages its ever-popular Superdraw with a top prize of £3,000 every year.

You can win thousands of pounds in a new charity raffle – and boost a crucial local children’s hospice at the same time.

Tickets cost just £1 and apart from hitting the jackpot other cash prizes of £250, £100 and £50 are also up for grabs.

In the last five years alone the people of Harborough and Leicestershire have helped to rake in more than £170,000.

“This has enabled Rainbows to continue supporting children and young people affected by life-limiting illnesses, as well as expanding its reach to more and more families,” said the charity.

Jennifer Varnam, Lottery and Supporter Engagement Coordinator at Rainbows, said: “The figure of what we have raised in just the last five years shows how important the Superdraw is to Rainbows.

“At Rainbows we offer comfort and compassion during tough times and we provide the highest level of professional care until the end as well as support afterwards,” said Jennifer.

“Simply put, we are there to brighten short lives and to support families.

“By purchasing a Superdraw ticket, not only will you be helping our families to create invaluable memories, you will also be in with the chance of winning £3,000.”

You can snap up tickets until Friday April 29.

The lucky winner will be drawn out on Friday May 6.

To buy tickets, visit rainbows.co.uk/rainbowssuperdraw or call 0370 330 0219.