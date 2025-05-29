'We're left feeling humiliated and judged': Harborough campaigner calls for awareness over assistance dogs in shops

Olivia and assistant dog Maisie.

A Harborough campaigner is calling for better awareness and respect for assistant dogs after feeling ‘humiliated and judged’ in some shops.

Olivia Slatter, who advocates for those with invisible disabilities, has a fully trained assistant dog to support her with conditions including autism, hearing loss and Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome (EDS) – a disorder affecting the joints.

Maltese dog Maisie supports Olivia’s independence, sensory regulation, and mental health – particularly during essential activities like food shopping and navigating busy environments.

The 27-year-old says Maisie’s support can help stop her having a panic attack: “I start shaking and panicking to the point where I can't process any conversation or what my surroundings are.

Maisie is fully trained up as an assistant dog.

“Maisie will jump into my lap to reassure me – I find her texture calming. She’s also a good conversation point if I’m in places with lots of people as I don’t socialise very well.”

Olivia says on several recent occasions Maisie has been made to leave a store, or the duo has been followed around ‘as if they were a threat’, and told ‘no dogs allowed’ in a third incident.

She confirmed Maisie was wearing her coat, indicating her assistant dog status.

Such incidents, she says, exacerbate her anxiety: “I’m constantly on edge going round the shops. I’m just waiting for a member of the public or staff to make a comment. I have been rather anxious using a wheelchair when my EDS flares up.”

She calls it ‘a deeply upsetting issue in Market Harborough – one that many disabled people and their families are quietly facing every day’.

She added: “This kind of treatment isn’t just inconvenient — it’s humiliating, distressing, and dangerous. Assistance dogs are not pets. They are lifesaving, life-enabling partners, protected under the Equality Act 2010, and they are legally allowed in shops, public buildings, and most shared spaces.

“Worse still, those of us with invisible disabilities – from autism to chronic illness and mental health conditions – are often met with doubt, ignorance, or judgement. We’re expected to constantly explain ourselves, justify our needs, and prove our validity just to access the same spaces as everyone else.”

Olivia, who was not diagnosed with ADHD until she was 21, left school with limited GCSEs.

She says teachers did not recognise lack of social understanding as an autistic trait.

She also says finding employment has been difficult and she has previously been left homeless.

However, Olivia’s struggles have made her all the more determined to raise awareness of the discrimination she and others with similar issues face on a daily basis.

The inclusivity advocate received the Princess Diana Award in 2023 for her work in autism and disability advocacy. This involved her creation of ‘Olivia’s World’ – an online support network for those with invisible conditions, facing similar issues.

She has also approached Downing Street in a bid to raise awareness of the issue, particularly in the area of education.

She is hoping her latest fight, for recognition for assistant dogs and the importance of their role, will result in staff training for local businesses, public awareness campaigns and for local councils to uphold disability rights and dignity.

Visit www.itsoliviasworld.com for more details on Olivia and her work.