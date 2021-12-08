Walkers, runners and cyclists raise over £30,000 to support historic churches and chapels in Harborough and across Leicestershire

Setting off from Aylestone church

Walkers, runners and cyclists have raised over £30,000 to support historic churches and chapels in Harborough and across Leicestershire.

And that figure is climbing all the time as supporters took to their feet and climbed on their bikes to take part in the 32nd Leicestershire Ride+Stride fundraising event in the Great Outdoors.

The weather was kind as scores of people of all ages leapt into action to generate vital cash by visiting as many participating churches and chapels in one day.

The annual spectacular takes place on the second Saturday of September every year.

Money raised goes to help churches nominated by participants and the Leicestershire Historic Churches Trust.

The Trust awards grants to places of worship in Leicestershire for critical repairs, restoration, renovations and improvements.

There were 272 participating churches and chapels this year - giving many opportunities to choose an attractive route to see as many churches as possible.

Members of Oadby Baptist Church at Burton Overy

Janet Arthur, chair of Leicestershire Historic Churches Trust, said: “It was a beautiful day for the event and as ever, we were hugely grateful to all of the cyclists and walkers, welcomers at churches, and all the very generous sponsors.

“We have raised over £30,000 so far from this year’s event, which is amazing, and the donations are still coming in - shared between at least 119 individual churches and the Trust.

“The Trust’s share will be used for grants to churches and chapels in 2022 and we are enormously thankful to everyone who got involved.”

Property experts Andrew Granger & Co, based on Market Harborough’s High Street, showed their support by sponsoring the event for the eighth year in a row.

Rupert Harrison, director and head of rural for Andrew Granger & Co Ltd, said: ”We’re so happy for Leicesterhire Ride+Stride that the day was able to go ahead again and proved such a success.

“It’s a wonderful event with a great cause and we were delighted to be able to support it once more.”

The Trust has awarded £23,250 in grants for a wide range of repair and improvement projects to 18 churches and chapels across the county this year.

And more applications are already under consideration so the total in grants handed out is set to hit £30,000 for over 20 churches.

If you would like to make a donation to Leicestershire Historic Churches Trust you can do so by visiting:https://www.lhct.org.uk/donate/You can find out a lot more about Ride+Stride at: https://www.lhct.org.uk/ride-and-stride/ or by emailing [email protected]