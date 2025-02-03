Video: Footage shows hundreds cheering as Tractor Run parades through Harborough

Hundreds turned out to cheer as tractors paraded through Harborough at the weekend.

The Tractor Run created quite the spectacle as a convoy of around 50 farm vehicles made their way from East Langton, through Harborough, to Leicester on Sunday (February 2).

The event was organised by farmers to shine a spotlight on the farming community.

Support from onlookers in Harborough was strong, while young local farmers also turned out for the event.

It aimed to highlight recent government proposals to change tax laws for farming, including a £1million cap on Agricultural Property Relief, designed to reduce inheritance tax paid when farmers transfer land to younger family members.

From April 2026, farms worth more than £1m will face an effective inheritance tax rate of 20 per cent - half the usual rate of 40 per cent. The Labour government said the move was needed as it tried to plug what it calls a 'financial black hole' in the economy, adding that it is “committed to supporting farmers and rural communities, including helping families to pass their land on to the next generation”.

Harborough MP Neil O’Brien also turned up to support the event. He said: “When farmers came to Parliament a few weeks back, several mentioned to me that the agriculture minister had promised them they wouldn't bring in the family farm tax. But Labour broke that promise and farmers now face working their fingers to the bone, but being unable to pass the family farm on to their children. Many farmers will be completely unable to pay this massive new tax and will lose everything they have worked so hard for.”