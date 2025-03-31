Victims of house fire in village near Desborough named by police

The scene after a tragic house fire in Rushton. Image: Alison Bagley

The three people who died following a house fire in a village near Desborough have been named.

Police have named the victims as Mayci Fox, aged four, her mother Emma Conn, aged 30, both of Desborough, and 23-year-old Louie Thorn, of Rushton.

Although formal identification has yet to take place, Northamptonshire Police is naming the three people with the agreement of the Coroner’s Office, and with the support of their families.

The fire happened at a property off Station Road, Rushton, near Kettering, at around 10.30pm on Friday (March 28).

An investigation is underway into the cause of the fire, with detectives working closely with partners including Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service.

Tributes to Mayci, Emma and Louie will be released via the force in the coming days.

The families have requested for their privacy to be respected at this difficult time.