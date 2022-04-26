Ukrainian man living in Harborough is now on his fourth mercy mission to support his compatriots

Oleksii Pilevych has already carried out three 2,600-mile round trips to the Polish-Ukrainian border ferrying critical supplies to his countrymen and women after the brutal Russian invasion.

A Ukrainian man living in Market Harborough is now working flat out setting up his fourth mercy mission to support his compatriots in Ukraine.

The dedicated dad-of-three is now urgently appealing for more food, clothes and medical aid as well as money to help pay for his fuel and van hire and bankroll his next epic drive.

Aid has already arrived in Ukraine

“I have already made three crucial trips across Europe to the border of Ukraine taking much-needed goods and help for the people of my country.

“I am now working as hard I can to collect funds to pay for my fuel and van hire for my next expedition,” Oleksii told the Harborough Mail today.

“It is absolutely vital that we all continue to do all we can to get behind the poor people of Ukraine.

“Millions of men, women and children, everybody from new-born babies to elderly grandparents, are starving.

“They have just not got enough food to eat,” said Oleksii, who emigrated to the UK 10 years ago and moved to Market Harborough in 2020.

“It breaks my heart to see the terrible pictures on the TV news every day and in the newspapers of the death and destruction in Ukraine.

“My people have done nothing to deserve this terror.

“They are totally innocent.

“None of them have asked to be murdered or raped, to be starved, to have their homes blown up and to be forced to flee their own homeland.

“So we must work as hard as we can to help ease their suffering and misery while this horrific war goes on day in day out.”

You can follow Oleksii on Instagram @helpukrainemh to read more about his heartrending journeys shipping everyday essentials to devastated Ukraine.

He has also set up a new Facebook page called Help Ukraine MH charting the brilliant work that he is doing.

You can check out his new social media site here:

https://www.facebook.com/groups/954137718584746

You can support Oleksii by donating to his Nationwide Building Society account here:

Account name: Oleksii Pilevych

Account number: 30915647

Sort code: 070806

International details

Account name: Oleksii Pilevych

IBAN: GB82

NAIA 0708 0630 9156 47

SWIFT/BIC: NAIAGB21

Oleksii has a sister and two brothers still living in his northern home city of Chernihiv and Ukrainian capital Kyiv.

And he has repeatedly called for the UK and the NATO military alliance to take decisive armed action since Russia invaded Ukraine on Thursday February 24.

Accusing Russian forces of carrying out “genocide” against his people, Oleksii told the Mail: “I am urging Prime Minister Boris Johnson, President Joe Biden and the West to do more to get behind us now.

“We have already seen far too many of my people, including far too many poor defenceless children, killed and injured in my country,” he insisted.