Ukrainian families in Harborough unite to create float representing their country’s struggle in the fight against Russia

Ukrainians in Harborough is a network of refugee families who meet and support each other.

Ukrainian refugees in Harborough have come together to design a carnival float representing their home country’s fight for independence during Russia’s invasion.

The float, which will carry a number of symbols, will be revealed at the Harborough Carnival on Saturday (June 8).

The float’s design was inspired by this year’s carnival theme - health and wellbeing.

Member of Ukrainians in Harborough, Olha Chaichenko, explained the significance of the theme to the refugee community.

Each family was in charge of creating a part of the float decoration.

“The theme of this year's carnival is very important for all Ukrainians - health and wellbeing.

“Our idea is based on symbols of unity - a home and a tree. Home is not only a place where we live, but also a symbol of comfort, warmth and protection. This reminds us of the importance of taking care of our health and wellbeing.”

The tree, she added, symbolised growth, life and abundance, and described taking care of our health ‘as ‘taking care of a tree, with attention and love’.

Families came together for a month of drawing, gluing and cutting to bring their creation to life.

Other symbols include a heart and a poppy.

Olha added: “In our time, when Ukraine continues to fight for its independence and peace, each symbol becomes an important expression of the national spirit. One of the locations of our float will be made in the form of a camouflage net, a Ukrainian heart and poppies to emphasize the fact that our country is still on fire.”

The carnival parade begins at 11.30 on Saturday.