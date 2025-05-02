Tributes paid to dedicated Harborough councillor whose death has shocked the community

Cllr Barbara Johnson. (Photo: Harborough District Council).

Tributes have been paid to a dedicated Harborough councillor whose death has shocked the local community.

Cllr Barbara Johnson was a district councillor and former chairman at Harborough District Council (HDC).

A HDC spokesperson said everyone at the council is "deeply shocked and saddened by (her) unexpected death", adding: "She will be remembered for her kindness, dedication and tireless community service.”

John Richardson, chief executive of HDC, said: “Cllr Johnson touched many lives as a dedicated councillor, volunteer and friend to many. She was particularly proud of her role as former chairman of the council and she was highly respected by all she met.

“My thoughts are with Cllr Johnson’s family and friends at this very sad time.”

HDC leader Phil Knowles said: “She was such a dedicated servant to the public. She loved working with the public, for the public.

"She loved everything about the Harborough district and was heavily involved in so many groups.

"She is going to be greatly missed.

"It is a mark of the respect that people had for Barabara that within minutes of the news breaking, we were not only receiving calls from our own party (Liberal Democrats) but also members of the opposition were ringing up in absolute shock at the loss.

"Our thoughts and prayers are very much with her family.”

The funeral will take place at Great Glen Crematorium at 10.30am on Friday May 30 and all are welcome to attend.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested a donation to LOROS.

The family’s memorial page for Cllr Johnson can be found at: https://cllr-barbara-johnson.muchloved.com