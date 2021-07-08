Firefighter Stuart Tomlin, Firefighter Mel Barker and Firefighter Ian Jarvis.

Three firefighters from Desborough are climbing a mountain to boost their charity – in full fire kit.

Firefighter Stuart Tomlin, Firefighter Mel Barker and Firefighter Ian Jarvis are training hard to scale Mount Snowdon in North Wales.

The courageous trio – based at Desborough Fire Station – are striving to raise as much money as possible for The Firefighters Charity.

Firefighter Stuart Tomlin, Firefighter Mel Barker and Firefighter Ian Jarvis.

And Stuart, Mel and Ian had already generated £760 by Wednesday July 7.

“We are climbing Mount Snowdon in full fire kit on Tuesday August 24.

“It’s going to be tough but we are determined to do it to get behind a very important charity,” said Mel.

“And we really appreciate every single donation that kind-hearted people out there make to support us.”