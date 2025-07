The Red Arrows are set to fly over Market Harborough on Friday afternoon (July 4). PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

The RAF’s aerial aerobatic team will be passing over on a trip from RAF Waddington, Lincolnshire to Exeter.

There will be flypasts at Benson and Henley Regatta.

The planes will pass over Harborough between 6.10pm and 6.21pm, before continuing to Henley to thrill the crowds at the annual regatta.