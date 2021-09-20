Superstar sailor from Harbourough visits his grandmother as port of call for his first homecoming since winning Olympic Gold

A hug for a hero: Olympic Gold Medal-winning sailor Dylan Fletcher returned home to Market Harborough for the first time since his heroics in Tokyo in August and visited his grandmother Hannah Scott at Pegasus Court.

Superstar Harbourough sailor Dylan Fletcher returned home for the first time today (Monday) since he won an Olympic Gold Medal in Tokyo with his grandmother's home being his welcoming port of call.

It was the first time he got to show his medal to his grandmother Hannah Scott when he visited her at Pegasus Court during a morning tea break for the residents.

Dylan 33, brought along his new bride Charlotte Dobson, 35, who he married at the end of August and who is a brilliant Olympic sailor herself.

His mum and dad, Jane and Graham, also came along.

Dylan said: "My nan was very proud and a little overwhelmed as well.

"I had seen her at the airport when I flew in after the Olympics but I hadn't had a chance to really speak to her before today.

"It was lovely not only to see how much it meant to her but to her friends as well.

"One of the residents' grandaugthers was there and she had followed the Olympic Games.

"She is at Market Harborough CofE so it's nice to inspire the younger generation."

"My family and my Nan have sacrificed a lot for me over the years and I haven't seen as much of them as I would have liked so it was nice to see a smile on her face."