Harborough’s superstar sailor Dylan Fletcher tops off the whirlwind month by getting married – just 23 days after striking gold at the Tokyo Olympics

Market Harborough’s superstar sailor Dylan Fletcher has topped off the whirlwind month of his life by getting married to Charlotte Dobson – just 23 days after striking gold at the Tokyo Olympics.

Dylan, 33, wed his sweetheart Charlotte Dobson, 35, who’s also a brilliant Olympic sailor, at stunning Pennsylvania Castle overlooking the sea at Portland, Dorset, last Thursday (August 26).

The golden couple tied the knot in front of about 60 delighted family and friends with another 25 pals – including fellow top sailors – pitching up on the night for an all singing all dancing celebration.

Ecstatic Dylan lapped up his second massive big day this month three weeks after grabbing a sensational gold medal in Japan with his team-mate Stuart Bithell, 34.

They pipped their German rivals by a whisker on the line in the 49ers in one of the most heart-stopping Olympic regatta races ever as Britannia ruled the waves.

Today Dylan’s thrilled mum Jane Fletcher, 62, told the Harborough Mail: “This really has been the month of Dylan’s dreams!

“Firstly he wins the gold he’d set his heart on in a race to end all races in Tokyo.

“And now he marries Charlotte, the girl of his dreams, in a quite beautiful wedding.

“It was the perfect day to end a perfect month.”

She said they had all pitched in to help set up the glittering showcase wedding near Dylan and Charlotte’s seaside home on Portland.

“It was so overwhelming for them when they flew back from the Olympics with just a few days to go.

“So it’s literally been all hands on deck,” said Jane, who now lives in Desborough with her husband Graham, 69.

“We all rolled up at Pennsylvania Castle, which was just magnificent, last Wednesday and we cooked a barbecue for all the guests.

“The wedding itself was just perfect.

“The sun shone, it was an idyllic day, we all had such a fantastic time,” said Jane, as she spoke to us from her boat Bolero Lime on the River Hamble near Southampton.

“The sailors certainly know how to let their hair down and we just threw one great big party, it was an absolute knees-up!

“Dylan and Charlotte are very much in love.

“And it was just so heartwarming, so amazing, to see them so relaxed after so much pressure on their shoulders heading into the Olympics.

“Dylan looked so smart and was so gloriously happy as he showed off his Olympic gold medal to all of us.

“He’s now gone off to compete in the Moth World Championships at Lake Garda in Italy before coming back to open the Southampton Boat Show on Friday September 10.

“Charlotte and Dylan are setting off soon on a mini-honeymoon on a yacht – of course – around the Ionian Islands off Greece,” said Jane, who attended the country’s iconic Royal Ballet School along with her husband Graham.

“They are hoping to go away on a proper honeymoon next year.

“Their wedding was such a huge buzz, fizzing with incredible energy, after Dylan won gold by a heartbeat in Tokyo.

“They also put on a charity bar and raised over £900 for the top-notch Andrew Simpson Foundation, which gives thousands of young people the chance to get into and enjoy sailing.