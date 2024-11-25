Student nurse among those recognised in award ceremony after helping man who collapsed in Harborough gym
A ceremony for the Let’s Get Moving Harborough District Physical Activity Awards was held on Wednesday (November 20), hosted by Harborough District Council alongside main sponsor and leisure centre manager Everyone Active.
The awards are designed to celebrate efforts to increase sports and fitness activities and to make them accessible and enjoyable for everyone, no matter their age, ability, or background, across the district.
Nominations were made by district residents, and an independent panel of judges made the final decisions for each category.
And special recognition was given to Market Harborough gym member and student nurse Millie Clarke who, alongside gym staff, dealt swiftly with a medical incident when a gym user collapsed onsite.
Other winners included:
- Active Mums Club Award: Lucy Nicholson from Market Harborough
- Junior team of the year: Thomas Estley Under 13s Girls Football team, Broughton Astley
- Junior sports person of the year: Edie Wrighton from Broughton Astley
- Disability champion: Kelsey Leverton from Kibworth
- Community award: Orchard Medical Centre, Broughton Astley
- Unsung hero: Lukasz Kostecki from Kibworth
- Twilight achiever: Alan Ogden from Lutterworth
- Club of the year: Illston Abey Cricket Club, llston on the Hill
- Sports person of the year: Evie Watts from Kibworth
Everyone Active contract manager, Matthew Hopkin said: “Everyone Active is proud to sponsor this fantastic event which celebrates the achievements of the individuals, groups, and organisations that have gone above and beyond to inspire others to be more active.”