Student nurse among those recognised in award ceremony after helping man who collapsed in Harborough gym

A student nurse who helped assist a gym member who collapsed was among people recognised in an awards ceremony at Harborough Leisure Centre.

A ceremony for the Let’s Get Moving Harborough District Physical Activity Awards was held on Wednesday (November 20), hosted by Harborough District Council alongside main sponsor and leisure centre manager Everyone Active.

The awards are designed to celebrate efforts to increase sports and fitness activities and to make them accessible and enjoyable for everyone, no matter their age, ability, or background, across the district.

Nominations were made by district residents, and an independent panel of judges made the final decisions for each category.

And special recognition was given to Market Harborough gym member and student nurse Millie Clarke who, alongside gym staff, dealt swiftly with a medical incident when a gym user collapsed onsite.

Other winners included:

Active Mums Club Award: Lucy Nicholson from Market Harborough

Junior team of the year: Thomas Estley Under 13s Girls Football team, Broughton Astley

Junior sports person of the year: Edie Wrighton from Broughton Astley

Disability champion: Kelsey Leverton from Kibworth

Community award: Orchard Medical Centre, Broughton Astley

Unsung hero: Lukasz Kostecki from Kibworth

Twilight achiever: Alan Ogden from Lutterworth

Club of the year: Illston Abey Cricket Club, llston on the Hill

Sports person of the year: Evie Watts from Kibworth

Everyone Active contract manager, Matthew Hopkin said: “Everyone Active is proud to sponsor this fantastic event which celebrates the achievements of the individuals, groups, and organisations that have gone above and beyond to inspire others to be more active.”