Bernard Carroll.

A Harborough soldier who died during the First World War has had a street named in his honour.

Carroll Street, in the north of the town, is named after Bernard Carroll who died over a century ago in 1915.

The soldier’s name was put forward by his great nephew Mark Plowright after Harborough District Council asked for names of local people who gave their lives in battle, as a way to mark the 2018 centenary of the end of World War I.

The Royal Leicestershire Regiment fought in many countries, with 19 battalions serving across France and Flanders, Mesopotamia and Palestine.

Bernard's great nephew Mark Plowright after the street name's unveiling.

Bernard served in the first and fourth battalion.

He arrived in France in late February 1915, at just 18 years old.

He died in action at Ypres in Belgium, of a stomach wound, around five months later.

He was laid to rest in a military cemetery in Lijssenhoek, Belgium.

Before his military career, Bernard lived with his 15 siblings and parents in Logan Street.

He became a labourer at the Symingtons Factory, famous for producing corsets, in the heart of Harborough.

Following the street name’s unveiling, Mark said: “I have five siblings and we all share the same interest in our great uncle. We’re all so pleased to now see the street officially named.

“My mother so looked forward to seeing her uncle’s name on a street sign but regrettably she passed away during the pandemic in 2021.

“I have been privileged to visit my great uncle’s resting place on several occasions.”