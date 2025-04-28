Spitfire flypast and D-Day veteran guest among highlights at Harborough VE Day anniversary event
The free family-friendly event will take place in Welland Park on Sunday May 11.
Highlights include a free street party picnic, a mini steam train, vintage vehicles and a Spitfire flypast courtesy of Battle of Britain Memorial Flights.
And a guest of honour, Robert Hardy, will be joining proceedings. The centenarian, born in 1924, served in the Royal Navy, volunteering as a minesweeper during the war.
Mr Hardy was involved in the invasion of Italy, the Battle of the Atlantic and D-Day, where he cleared the lanes into Omaha Beach.
Visitors can also expect live music from local artists including Annemarie Marlow, The Dulce Sisters, Findlay Webster, Market Harborough Ukelele Group and the Harborough Band, to capture the 1940s spirit, along with a number of stalls and a bar.
There will also be a collection for the Armed Forces Charity SSAFA.