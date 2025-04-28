Spitfire flypast and D-Day veteran guest among highlights at Harborough VE Day anniversary event

The family-friendly event will feature a number of highlights.

A Party in the Park is set to mark the 80th Anniversary of VE Day in Market Harborough.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harborough Mail, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The free family-friendly event will take place in Welland Park on Sunday May 11.

Highlights include a free street party picnic, a mini steam train, vintage vehicles and a Spitfire flypast courtesy of Battle of Britain Memorial Flights.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And a guest of honour, Robert Hardy, will be joining proceedings. The centenarian, born in 1924, served in the Royal Navy, volunteering as a minesweeper during the war.

Mr Hardy was involved in the invasion of Italy, the Battle of the Atlantic and D-Day, where he cleared the lanes into Omaha Beach.

Visitors can also expect live music from local artists including Annemarie Marlow, The Dulce Sisters, Findlay Webster, Market Harborough Ukelele Group and the Harborough Band, to capture the 1940s spirit, along with a number of stalls and a bar.

There will also be a collection for the Armed Forces Charity SSAFA.