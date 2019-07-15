Spectacular, exotic bird, spotted in Market Harborough

A spectacular bird was seen flying around Market Harborough.

The bird was photographed by Dave Percival

The sacred ibis photographed by Dave Percival

He said: "My wife called me out into the garden on Elm Drive on Tuesday evening (July 9), I ran inside to grab my camera. No time to make any adjustments I ran these shots off just as it decided to take flight."

Mr Percival and his friends have identified it as a sacred ibis, and believe it has probably escaped from a collection. The bird was seen around the area again on Wedneday (July 10) but has not been seen since.

The sacred ibis is native to Africa and the Middle East, however there are feral populations in mainland Europe including France.