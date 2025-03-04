Image: Edson Rosas/ Unsplash

Free road closures are available to communities that want to celebrate the 80th anniversary of VE Day in May.

Leicestershire County Council is waiving road closure fees – usually between £400 and £650 – to support communities to come together for the commemoration.

The historic anniversary, which marks the end of the Second World War in Europe, takes place on Thursday May 8.

The deadline for applications for a free road closure is Friday March 21.

Councillor Ozzy O'Shea, cabinet member for highways, said: "The 80th anniversary of VE Day is an historic event for the country - and the county of Leicestershire.

"We want to help people to celebrate and encourage communities to come together to mark this special occasion, so we’ll be waiving road closure fees.

"However, if you are planning an event, such as a street party, you will need to let us know in good time, so that the necessary arrangements can be put in place.”

The council is also offering free loans of signs and cones for event organisers, which will need to be collected from and returned to the Mountsorrel Highways Depot.

These also need to be applied for by Friday March 21, as availability cannot be guaranteed after this date.

Guidance and applications are available at www.leicestershire.gov.uk/plan-an-event or by e-mailing [email protected]

Communities across Leicestershire are invited to get involved in the commemorations by hosting parties of celebration throughout the day in the streets, gardens, churches, town halls, pubs, and clubs.

To register an event or find ideas and resources, visit www.veday80.org.uk