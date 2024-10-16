Cllr Phil Knowles, Royal British Legion president Barbara Johnson, Cllr Buddy Anderson, Cllr Jo Asher and British Legion chairman Stewart Harrison pictured by the new slate plaque at the war memorial.

Work to revive the war memorial in Market Harborough has been completed.

The Grade II listed monument in the Square was showing signs of deterioration and so underwent a restoration process to preserve its historical significance and the names of fallen soldiers who served in the First World War, which had become unreadable.

Following the guidance for cleaning war memorials from Historic England, local stone masons carried out a steam wash of the stonework and renewed the inscription by installing a slate plaque.

This project has been led Harborough District Council (HDC) supported by the Market Harborough Branch of The Royal British Legion.

It has received £6,813 from the UK government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund.

The restoration work to the memorial – which was installed over a hundred years ago – has been completed in advance of the town’s remembrance period in November.

HDC leader Cllr Phil Knowles said: “I’m delighted that we have been able to carry out this work and secure the fitting of the new plaque in good time for the remembrance services this year. The memorial is the focal point for so much and underlines that we stand by that well used statement. We will remember them.”

Cllr Jo Asher, Armed Forces Champion for Harborough District Council, said: “It looks fantastic, and it is so important to preserve these memorials and keep them looking good so we can continue to honour and remember those who lost their lives for us. Thanks to all involved in getting this work completed.”