Representatives from the Harborough area pay their respects to the Queen

Representatives from the Harborough area have been paying their respects to the Queen.

The town is now in a period of mourning following the death of Elizabeth II.

Cllr Phil King, leader of Harborough District Council, said: "Words cannot express the feelings that many residents of the Harborough district will now have at the death of Her Majesty The Queen.

"Naturally many of us will be thinking of the Royal Family as they grieve over their sad loss, yet at the same time, as citizens let's celebrate her life and remarkable service to our nation and the Commonwealth. These are truly historic times that we are living in."

"God Save the Queen; Long Live the King."

Rupert Matthews, Police and Crime Commissioner for Leicester, Leicestershire and Rutland, said: "Many have reigned before, although none for as long nor with such refinement, generosity, and stoicism as our esteemed Head of the Monarchy, the late Queen Elizabeth II.

"Today is a remorseful day; one where we celebrate the life of our much-loved and respected figure, yet dwell in the solemnity of her passing.

"Thrust onto the throne and into the limelight at a young age, she conducted herself with wisdom beyond her years and continued the journey with unwavering decorum, navigating enormous social change, soaring highs and devastating lows, both personally and professionally, with intelligence and sanguinity.

"Her Majesty’s kindness knew no bounds, even complimenting me on my rather suspect brown suede and corduroy jacket as I stood in the crowd outside Windsor Castle for her Silver Jubilee in 1977.

"From charity work, hosting and guiding Heads of State, to a wide array of other public and voluntary engagements, Her Majesty’s sense of duty and devotion to a lifetime of service are qualities to be admired and adorned upon ourselves so we can be and do better in our lives. Quite simply, The Queen has been the strength and stay of our nation for generations, and we owe her a debt of gratitude greater than she would have ever claimed.

"Thank you, Your Majesty, for leading us through the good and indifferent times, and for knowing and showing us the way to a good and honourable life. My heartfelt thoughts and condolences go out to the family and those closest to our Queen.