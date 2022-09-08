'We will forever be indebted to her': Harborough's MP pays tribute to the Queen

Queen Elizabeth II

Harborough's MP Neil O'Brien has paid his own tribute to the Queen.

News emerged early today (Thursday) that doctors treating the 96 year-old monarch were concerned about the state of her health.

The Queen was surrounded by her children and grand-children when she passed away.

Mr O'Brien said the Queen's reign has been 'phenomenal' and she has been' such a large presence in our country and the world'.

Here is Neil O'Brien's statement in full:

It’s difficult to find the words to do justice to someone who has served their country as dutifully and diligently as Queen Elizabeth II, having become Queen in 1952. Our longest-reigning Monarch, she dedicated her life to public service and her country, and we will forever be indebted to her for her 70 years of loyal service.

We will all remember the tragic circumstances under which The Queen acceded to the throne, to wear the crown at such a young age. But it’s something she did to such an incredibly high standard for 70 years; one permanent fixture in a country and world that has seen so much change.

The affection, respect and admiration that millions in this country and across the world had for The Queen, showed the gratitude that people had for her and her years of service. We saw this recently with the nationwide celebrations for the Platinum Jubilee, where millions joined in street parties, activities or went down to London for the parades. We also saw this during the recent pandemic, where at a time of great hardship and difficulty for the nation, The Queen struck precisely the right tone to bring some comfort and solace to us all.

Her reign was incredible and will live long in the memory for so many of us. She has been on 21,000 official engagements, visited over 100 countries, hosted garden parties in Buckingham Palace attended by around 1.5 million people and met 15 different Prime Ministers. In what turned out to be the last official photos of The Queen, she once again showed her unflinching commitment to her duties as Head of State, where despite perhaps not being in the best health, she was determined to meet the new Prime Minister, Liz Truss.

Our country has seen a huge amount of change during her reign, but she was a reminder of the constitutional stability we have enjoyed in the UK. It was heartening to see so many people across Harborough, Oadby & Wigston engaging in the Platinum Jubilee celebrations, and I know constituents will be mourning the loss of someone who has been Queen throughout the entire lifetime of most of us.