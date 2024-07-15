Rainbows Hospice charity shop appeals for donations on National Give Something Away Day

The shop wants your unwanted clothes and bric-a-brac.

A charity shop in Harborough is appealing for donations to help fund care for seriously ill children.

The Rainbows store in Coventry Road is in need of items of clothing, toys and bric-a-brac.

The plea falls in line with today’s National Give Something Away Day – created to encourage people to give back, but also to bring joy and positivity into the lives of others.

The shop provides funding for Rainbows Hospice for Children and Young People, which cares for and supports families and children with serious and terminal illnesses.

Manager Nikki Winterton said: “Rainbows retail is growing and we now have seven shops across the East Midlands. We are always in need of stock to replenish our shelves and are always forever grateful to our wonderful supports in Market Harborough.

“Everything we sell goes towards the vital work of the charity in providing care for more than 750 babies, children and young people with serious and terminal illnesses. An item we sell for £5 could pay for our Play Team to provide arts and crafts fun and learning.

“We would love to find a home for your unwanted items so we can keep being there for families in their toughest times whether that is at the hospice, in hospital or at home. And don’t forget, you can Gift Aid your items, which won’t cost you a penny but will help to boost our income as we can get 25p from the taxman for every pound you donate, just ask us about a form.”