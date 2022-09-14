Queen's life commemorated at Harborough District Council extraordinary meeting

Cllr Rani Mahal reads a letter from Cllr Neil Bannister during the extraordinary meeting to commemorate the life and service of the Queen. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

An extraordinary council meeting has been held to commemorate the Queen’s life and service.

Harborough District Council had an extraordinary meeting of the full council on Tuesday (September 13) where councillors recalled stories about meeting the Queen and her connections to the town. A one minute silence was also observed.

The late Queen has made several visits to the town, visiting Thorpe Lubenham Hall in March 1956, and paying an official visit to the area in 1967, arriving at Market Harborough Station.

Councillor Mike Rickman during the meeting to commemorate the life and services of the Queen. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

Lib Dem leader Cllr Phil Knowles also remembered meeting the Queen during a garden party at Buckingham Palace. Cllr Knowles was joined by his mother and they spoke briefly to the Queen and Prince Phillip. The councillor also mentioned a tailor on St Mary’s Road who works for King Charles.

Vice chairman Rani Mahal read a letter from chairman Neil Bannister along with her own letter of dedication.

A meeting was held on the same day by Leicestershire County Council where tributes were paid to the late monarch and pledges of allegiance made to King Charles III.

One minute silence in the Harborough District Council chamber. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

Members of the council pledged their loyalty in an address to the King which was followed by a scroll being signed and sealed which was sent to the new King.