Photos: Memories of the Queen's visits to the Harborough district

The Queen visited Thorpe Lubenham Hall in March 1956 - and in 1967, the Queen and Prince Philip arrived at Market Harborough station to catch the royal train after making an official visit to the area.

Here are some photos from the these events.

Click here to read more about these visits: Veteran photographer relives the ‘special moments’ he pictured the Queen twice as she made rare royal trips to Harborough

1. The Queen visits Lubenham H M The Queen with Princess Anne and Lt Col Harold Phillips coming to All Saints Church, Lubenham, on 25th March 1956. From The Harborough Advertiser & Midland Mail 29th March 1956

2. The Queen's visit to Lubenham The Queen turns to acknowledge the cheering crowds at Harborough railway station in 1967.

3. The Queen's visit to Lubenham H M Queen Elizabeth II and Lt Col H P Phillips returning to Thorpe Lubenham Hall

4. The Queen's visit to Lubenham Her Majesty the Queen and Lt Col Harold Phillips make their way back from Church to Thorpe Lubenham Hall