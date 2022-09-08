News you can trust since 1854
The Queen visited Thorpe Lubenham Hall in March 1956 - and in 1967, the Queen and Prince Philip arrived at Market Harborough station to catch the royal train after making an official visit to the area. Here are some photos from the these events.
Photos: Memories of the Queen's visits to the Harborough district

As the nation mourns the loss of the Queen, we wanted to reflect back on the times when she visited our district.

By Phil Hibble
Thursday, 8th September 2022, 9:48 pm
Updated Thursday, 8th September 2022, 9:49 pm

Send us your memories of the Queen to [email protected]

Click here to read more about these visits: Veteran photographer relives the ‘special moments’ he pictured the Queen twice as she made rare royal trips to Harborough

1. The Queen visits Lubenham

H M The Queen with Princess Anne and Lt Col Harold Phillips coming to All Saints Church, Lubenham, on 25th March 1956. From The Harborough Advertiser & Midland Mail 29th March 1956

Photo: Harborough Mail archives

2. The Queen's visit to Lubenham

The Queen turns to acknowledge the cheering crowds at Harborough railway station in 1967.

Photo: Harborough Mail archives

3. The Queen's visit to Lubenham

H M Queen Elizabeth II and Lt Col H P Phillips returning to Thorpe Lubenham Hall

Photo: Harborough Mail archives

4. The Queen's visit to Lubenham

Her Majesty the Queen and Lt Col Harold Phillips make their way back from Church to Thorpe Lubenham Hall

Photo: Harborough Mail archives

QueenMemoriesHarborough
