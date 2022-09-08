Photos: Memories of the Queen's visits to the Harborough district
As the nation mourns the loss of the Queen, we wanted to reflect back on the times when she visited our district.
By Phil Hibble
Thursday, 8th September 2022, 9:48 pm
Updated
Thursday, 8th September 2022, 9:49 pm
The Queen visited Thorpe Lubenham Hall in March 1956 - and in 1967, the Queen and Prince Philip arrived at Market Harborough station to catch the royal train after making an official visit to the area.
Here are some photos from the these events.
Send us your memories of the Queen to [email protected]
