Veteran photographer relives the ‘special moments’ he pictured the Queen twice as she made rare royal trips to Harborough

The Queen visiting Market Harborough railway station in May 1967.

A veteran photographer and film-maker has relived the “special moments” he pictured the Queen twice as she made rare royal trips to Harborough.

Peter Wilford, 87, said he was “honoured and proud” to have captured both the Queen and Duke of Edinburgh as the country unites to celebrate the sovereign’s Platinum Jubilee this weekend.

Peter, who’s still running Market Harborough Movie Makers after joining up in 1962, told the Harborough Mail today: “I’m a strong royalist and I wholeheartedly admire the Queen so it was a huge privilege to be able to photograph her when she came here.

The Queen visiting Thorpe Lubenham Hall in March 1956.

“I’ve been taking pictures of people and shooting films for well over 60 years but it was very special to get so close to Her Majesty and Prince Philip.”

He told how he first lined up the Queen in his trusty camera’s sights on a chilly late winter’s day in Lubenham back on March 25, 1956.

“I was just 21 when the royal couple stayed for the weekend at Thorpe Lubenham Hall at Lubenham,” said Peter, who has two children and five grandchildren.

The dedicated photographer went along with his 35mm German camera as the Queen and Duke along with a young Prince Charles and Princess Anne walked to Lubenham Church for the Sunday morning service cheered on by hundreds of ecstatic villagers.

Peter Wilford

“A very big crowd turned out to see them as you would expect for such a glamorous occasion.

“Security was minimal – there was only the odd policeman about.

“You wouldn’t get anywhere near as close to the Queen and the royal family these days.

“The Queen had come within about two feet of me when I took a picture of them!

“I also climbed up the railway embankment to get higher up at a time when the line was still live but no-one told me to get down.

“It was dry but cold being in March – and there was a huge sense of excitement and anticipation in the air.

“It was fantastic to be able to get so near and take such a good photograph of them all.”

Peter was also right there on the spot as the Queen and Prince Philip arrived at Market Harborough station on May 12, 1967 to catch the royal train after making an official visit to the area.

“The Cine Society – as we were then - had four cameramen on the job, including me,” he said.

“And again we were so lucky and so privileged to have been able to take such close-up detailed film of the Queen and the Duke,” said Peter.

“There’s no way in the world that way back in 1956 at Lubenham I thought that the Queen would still be sitting on the throne and reigning over us 66 years later!

“It’s absolutely incredible.

“I wasn’t sure if I’d still be alive in 2022, never mind her at 96.

“We’re having a street party in Clipston on Sunday and lighting a beacon on the playing field,” added Peter.