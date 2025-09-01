The rough outline of the proposed 180-home development at the edge of Great Glen (Image: Google Earth)

Plans for 180 new homes at the edge of a Great Glen have been unveiled.

The Great Glen scheme is in its early stages, with developer David Wilson Homes seeking feedback from residents ahead of submitting its planning application to Harborough District Council (HDC).

If approved, the properties would be located in what is currently fields off London Road, at the south-west edge of the village. The houses would be a mix of family and affordable homes, the developer said.

Open spaces, orchards, allotments and play areas would also be included in the scheme. David Wilson said it wants to “create a vibrant extension to the village, offering homes for families, first-time buyers, and downsizers”.

“We’re committed to building homes that not only meet local needs but also enrich the communities they’re part of,” a spokesman added. Financial contributions are also pledged towards local services, including healthcare and education.

David Wilson said it has already met with community groups and local representatives to discuss the plans, and its proposals “reflect” their feedback. Now, it wants to “continue the conversation” with the wider public.

A consultation event is set to be held at Great Glen Village Hall on Monday, September 8, from 1pm until 5.30pm. Residents are invited to view the plan and share their feedback with the developer.

The scheme can also be viewed and commented on via David Wilson’s Great Glen consultation page. Residents can additionally email [email protected] with their views. A planning application is expected to be submitted to HDC in due course.