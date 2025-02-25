Parents fundraising for £3,000 specialist chair for four-year-old son to enjoy childhood experiences near Harborough

The family are looking forward to more outdoor adventures.

A family near Market Harborough is raising £3,000 for specialist equipment for their disabled son to share more family moments.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harborough Mail, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Parents Richard and Elly Goodridge, from Wilbarston, are raising funds for four-year-old George, who has cerebral palsy, so he can enjoy the same childhood experiences as his siblings.

The youngster cannot sit unaided and needs a specialist chair to get around. However, his current chair isn’t suited for rough or uneven terrain, meaning activities like family walks, outdoor adventures, and even simple trips off the pavement are difficult.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dad Richard described George as a ‘bright, happy, and determined little boy who loves being part of family life’.

He added: “He faces challenges that most children his age don’t, particularly when it comes to mobility.

“Despite these challenges, George is full of joy and curiosity, and he thrives when he is included in the experiences that his siblings and twin brother, Tom, enjoy so freely.

“Ultimately, this chair isn’t just about mobility—it’s about giving George the same childhood experiences as his siblings and enabling him to be fully present in family life.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new all-terrain chair will allow George to take part in outdoor adventures he would otherwise miss out on – whether at the beach, through woods or on country walks.

To boost funds, George's mum Elly and family friend Aaron McNeish will also be running the Burghley 7 – a running event covering seven miles of parkland in Stamford this Sunday. The duo felt the event was in line with their fundraising goal – to give George access to nature and the ability to explore without limits.

The fundraiser has so far reached £2,220.

Richard said that the support ‘means everything’.

He added: “It’s the kindness of friends, family, and even strangers who want to make a difference in George’s life. It’s the opportunity to give him the same experiences as his siblings, to see his face light up as he joins in on family outings without limits. It’s knowing that we’re not alone in this journey, that there are people who truly care. The support doesn’t just provide a piece of equipment—it provides freedom, joy, and inclusion, and for that, we are incredibly grateful.”

Visit gofundme.com and search ‘Richard Goodridge’ to donate to the fundraiser.