New nesting platform for peregrine falcons in Harborough is in sight

The male peregrine (tiercel) spotted at St Di's. Photo: Stuart Wilson.

Future generations of peregrine falcons could thrive thanks to Harborough District Council, peregrine enthusiasts, and a local building contractor.

A pair of peregrine falcons have attempted to breed at St Dionysius' Church, Market Harborough, over the past few years but evidence suggests that their attempts have failed due to the lack of a suitable nesting platform for them to have adequate shelter and protection for their eggs.

As we have previously reported, local peregrine enthusiasts have been trying to secure a nesting platform on the church or the district council’s building for some time.

The current restoration work to The Symington Building, owned by Harborough District Council, has enabled access to the building with the scaffold, and investigations into possible options to place a nesting tray filled with pea gravel on a suitable site have been taking place. A site in the building’s tower roof space has now been located and local building contractor, WW Browns, have agreed to sponsor the nesting platform by covering its cost.

As The Symington Building is a listed building, consent is required via the council’s planning committee to remove two louvres to the north side of the tower to make space for access into the nesting tray that would be placed internally. These would be replaced if the birds ever left the area for good. It is also hoped that a live camera feed will be installed at the same time. All nest monitoring will take place under the appropriate Schedule 1 licenses.

Richard Goswell, a licensed British Trust for Ornithology (BTO) ringer who has been working with the council, said: “I am delighted that Harborough District Council has agreed to house a new nesting platform in the tower of The Symington Building, subject of course to listed building consent being given. The opportunity to piggyback on the building works has allowed us to explore and progress this idea. This will significantly increase the opportunity of eggs hatching and young peregrines being born.”

Mark Brown, company director of WW Browns, said: "As a local building contractor carrying out works to restore The Symington Building, a local iconic building, we are delighted to agree to cover the cost of providing the new peregrine platform and live feed cameras as a sponsor. We are really pleased to be associated with this amazing initiative."

Cllr Phil Knowles, leader of Harborough District Council, said: "I know the peregrines are a much-loved feature of Market Harborough and I am really pleased to announce our commitment to providing the new platform. Thanks to Mr Brown there will be no cost to the public purse. If approved by planning committee, we really hope that the birds will take to their new home quickly and we will see eggs hatch in the next breeding season. The additional feature of a live camera feed will allow us to watch things closely whilst ensuring they are protected. Once again we are delivering what we believe our community wants.”

The planning consent application for the removal of the two louvres in the tower could go to planning committee in December 2025 for a decision. If planning approval is granted, the works could be completed early in 2026, in time for next year’s breeding season.