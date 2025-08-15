Falcon enthusiast calls on authorities to support nesting of church peregrines in Market Harborough

The male peregrine (tiercel) spotted at St Di's. Photo: Stuart Wilson

A falcon enthusiast is calling on Harborough District Council and St Dionysius Church to help nesting peregrines successfully raise their young.

Photographer and member of Stamford Peregrine club, Stuart Wilson, has been watching a pair of peregrine falcons trying and failing to nest at Harborough’s town centre church for the past few years.

He has noted that in recent years the peregrine eggs have rolled off the ledge where they have chosen to nest.

He explained: “Although in almost every aspect the church makes the perfect location for laying, incubating and hatching eggs, the spots where the falcon has laid her eggs over recent years isn’t flat. Those eggs have not survived as they keep rolling off and my understanding is that the pair have failed to successfully breed for the last two years – and not for want of trying.”

He is proposing a nesting tray filled with pea gravel – similar to a cat litter tray – as a solution.

However, he says, the church and council authorities do not seem to share his enthusiasm.

He added: “Having spent the last three years closely following the peregrine pair in Stamford, I know the joy they bring to hundreds of local people and visitors alike. Not only does the failure of the birds to hatch the eggs they lay year after year make me extremely sad, it’s extremely disappointing that between the church authorities and town council a solution cannot be found.”

However, Harborough District Council leader Phil Knowles said the authority had discussed supporting the ‘conservation of peregrine falcons’.

He said: “Discussions have taken place to look at potential sites on the roof of The Symington Building that are suitable for a nesting platform for peregrine falcons. Whilst the current restoration work to the building is being carried out and access with the scaffold is available, investigations into possibilities are ongoing.

“The council plans to continue looking into options to see if it can play a part in the important conservation of peregrine falcons. I fully support these investigations. The council is keen to assist but until the experts complete the investigations there can be no guarantee that a suitable site will be found.”

The church has been contacted for comment.