New mini-bus for charity which helps people with mobility problems across Harborough

A crucial charity which helps people with mobility problems across Harborough district has now got a new mini-bus.

Harborough Community Bus (HCB) launched its new Peugeot mini-bus – and new garage extension – at a special ceremony at its base off Coventry Road, Market Harborough.

The organisation poured in £15,000 while £20,000 was ploughed in by the Howard Watson Symington Memorial Charity along with £5,000 from Harborough District Council’s Community Fund.

John Feavyour (left) receives the plaque from Cllr Simon Whelband.

The new mini-bus has been called Mo alongside Louie and Val.

All three have been named after stalwart volunteers who have supported the charity over the years.

The charity’s garage has also been extended with a new ‘bus port’.

The new addition has been built with the support of the charity’s friends and a £5,000 grant from Market Harborough and the Bowdens Charity.

John Feavyour, the chair of trustees at HCB, said: “We often take our mobility for granted but many HCB members who we transport do not have that mobility whether for illness, injury, age, or poverty.

“This charity exists to move people around who, for whatever reason, need help.

“We rely totally on donations and the dedicated work of our team of volunteers,” said John.

“Now, thanks to very generous support we have been able to buy a third bus which means we can help more people, and I am hugely grateful for that, and to those who have helped with our garage extension.”

Cllr Simon Whelband, Harborough council’s cabinet lead for communities and well-being, said: “We are absolutely delighted, alongside other organisations and individuals, to be supporting this wonderful charity which is a vital lifeline for those people who are unable to travel around the district.

“The dedication and enthusiasm of the volunteers involved is admirable and it’s clear that this new mini-bus will make a positive difference to many people’s lives.”