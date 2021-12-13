New charity set up in memory of a much-loved teenager receives donation from Great Glen Crematorium

Jasmine Moseley was a regular visitor to Great Glen Crematorium on London Road as she worked as an apprentice groom with The Horse & Carriage Company, a job she loved.

A new charity set up in memory of much-loved teenager Jasmine Moseley after she died from leukaemia earlier this year has received a £1,500 donation from Great Glen Crematorium.

The popular 19-year-old died on January 22 after spending more than a year in and out of hospital as she had gruelling chemotherapy, radiotherapy and a bone marrow transplant.

In a touching send-off a horse-drawn cortege made its way along the main street of her home village of Sutton Bonington, near Loughborough, with Jasmine's pony Alfie in pride of place in the procession.

Her parents Andrew and Debbie created a new charity, Jasmine’s Legacy of Dreams.

The new organisation provides practical and emotional support to teenagers and young adults being treated at Nottingham’s City Hospital for cancer as Jasmine was.

Staff at Great Glen Crematorium have now made a donation to the new charity through their metal recycling scheme.

With the consent of families, metals recovered during cremation are recycled.

And any money raised is used to support charities and other worthy causes in local communities.

Harvey Watson, site manager at Great Glen Crematorium, said: “I knew Jasmine for about a year.

“She was a familiar face here, when she came with the horses.

“We came to think of her as ‘one of our own’ and when we learned that her parents were creating a charity in her memory we knew we simply had to support it.”

Jasmine’s father Andrew said: “Jasmine started work with Sue Robinson and The Horse & Carriage Company, as an apprentice groom in 2018 and it’s safe to say that her job became her true vocation.

“Over her life, she always had her own pony and loved riding, as well as attending and competing in a variety of local and national horse shows.”

He added: “Debbie particularly recalls how Jasmine expressed how much she particularly welcomed participating in the many funerals that she worked on, meeting so many people and being part of a very important event of remembrance of someone’s life.

“Of course, she came to know many of the managers and staff of the various funeral directors, crematoria and cemeteries, which is how she came to meet and enjoy working with Harvey and his team at Great Glen.