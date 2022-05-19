New appeal launched to find foster carers in Harborough

A new appeal to find foster carers for children and young people in Harborough and across Leicestershire is being launched to mark Foster Care Fortnight.

There are currently almost 700 children and young people in the care of Leicestershire County Council.

So the authority is constantly looking for people from all walks of life to become foster carers.

Foster Care Fortnight runs until Sunday May 22.

The campaign highlights the great work being done by foster carers to encourage more people to come forward to find out about opening their homes to a young person.

Tracey, a foster carer for the council who has taken care of about 20 children and young people, said: “Watching a child come out of their shell and interact more and more with the family is wonderful.

“Knowing you have played a small part in making that happen is very rewarding.”

Cllr Deborah Taylor, cabinet member for children and family services, said: “We have many wonderful foster carers who provide loving and supportive homes for children and young people in care.

“But more people are urgently needed to come forward to foster if we want to make sure that our children can stay local and be cared for in their community.

“If you think you have the space in your home and your heart, and the skills needed to help children and young people thrive, please get in touch with us to find out more,” added Cllr Taylor.

“The fostering community is open to everyone who wants to make a difference in the life of a child or young person.”

The council hopes to recruit mainstream foster carers and supported lodgings providers for teenagers, as well as specialist foster carers to care for the most vulnerable young people.

Foster carers will receive “generous allowances” and a wide range of services and support from an experienced and knowledgeable team 365 days a year.

More information is available at www.fosteringleicestershire.com or by calling 0116 3050505.

The fostering team is holding a virtual Find Out About Fostering event via Microsoft Teams on Wednesday (May 18) at 6.30pm.