Alberto Costa MP pictured with 2024 winner Noah Cooper of Greystoke Primary School

Children and young people across South Leicestershire are being invited to unleash their festive and creative sides, after the area’s MP launched his annual community Christmas card competition.

The competition sees Alberto Costa, the MP for South Leicestershire, invite primary school pupils across his constituency to come up with a festive design which will be printed on his Christmas card.

The design will feature on cards that will be sent to hundreds of individuals, organisations and community groups from across the area and further afield, while two runner-up entries will feature on the back of the card.

Alberto will visit the school of the winning pupil later in the year to present them with a prize in recognition of their achievement, while the runners-up will also earn prizes and certificates.

Launching the competition, Alberto said: “I am excited to once again launch my Annual Community Christmas Card Competition for pupils across South Leicestershire.

“Each year I am impressed by the creativity and talent of our local children, and this competition is a wonderful way to showcase their work while spreading some festive cheer.

“I very much look forward to seeing the fantastic designs our young artists come up with this year.”

Last year’s competition was won by Noah Cooper, a pupil at Greystoke Primary School, for his colourful design.

The runners-up included Mia Ward from Glen Hills Primary School, Esme Baughan from Swinford Primary School and Isaac Varney from Enderby Danemill Primary School.

All pupils who submit entries for this year’s competition will receive a special House of Commons certificate and a letter of thanks from Alberto.

