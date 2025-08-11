Motorcyclist in hospital following serious crash in Harborough district

By The Newsroom
Published 11th Aug 2025, 10:57 BST
Police say the man's injuries are not life-threatening.placeholder image
Police say the man's injuries are not life-threatening.
A motorcyclist is in hospital following a ‘serious’ crash in Harborough district.

The crash between a car and motorbike happened on Saturday morning (August 9) on the A4304, close to the junction with the turning for Walton and Kimcote.

The motorcyclist, a man, remains in hospital but his injuries are not believed to be life threatening or life changing.

Police have thanked drivers and passersby for their patience and support during the incident, which they described as a ‘serious accident’.

Related topics:MotorcyclistHarboroughPolice
News you can trust since 1854
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice