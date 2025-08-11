Motorcyclist in hospital following serious crash in Harborough district

Police say the man's injuries are not life-threatening.

A motorcyclist is in hospital following a ‘serious’ crash in Harborough district.

The crash between a car and motorbike happened on Saturday morning (August 9) on the A4304, close to the junction with the turning for Walton and Kimcote.

The motorcyclist, a man, remains in hospital but his injuries are not believed to be life threatening or life changing.

Police have thanked drivers and passersby for their patience and support during the incident, which they described as a ‘serious accident’.