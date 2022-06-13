More photos from what was a fantastic Harborough Carnival

People were still queueing to get into Symington’s Rec at 2pm as crowds of revellers turned the sprawling park into a riot of noise and colour as temperatures hit 21C (70F).
We published a full report and some photos at the weekend - and here are some more of Andy Carpenter's photos from the event.
Click here to read our full report on the carnival: Photos: Thousands of people flock to turn Harborough’s comeback carnival into a sparkling success
Click here to see our float photos: Carnival photos: Welcome sight of floats back on the streets of Harborough
Page 1 of 4