Action during it's a knockout.

More photos from what was a fantastic Harborough Carnival

Thousands of people flocked to turn Market Harborough’s comeback carnival into a sparkling all-action success at the weekend.

By Photos by Andy Carpenter
Monday, 13th June 2022, 11:26 am
Updated Monday, 13th June 2022, 11:42 am

People were still queueing to get into Symington’s Rec at 2pm as crowds of revellers turned the sprawling park into a riot of noise and colour as temperatures hit 21C (70F).

We published a full report and some photos at the weekend - and here are some more of Andy Carpenter's photos from the event.

1. Harborough Carnival 2022

Water, water everywhere during it's a knockout.

Photo: ANDREW CARPENTER

2. Harborough Carnival 2022

Jodie Goode of Barnwell footwear tries to tempt Police Community Support Officer Steve Adams to some shoes during the Harborough carnival.

Photo: ANDREW CARPENTER

3. Harborough Carnival 2022

Emily Ray and Isla Coles both aged 12.

Photo: ANDREW CARPENTER

4. Harborough Carnival 2022

Ben Williams, 11, Joseph Addis, 13, and Alice Williams, 13, meet Minnie and Mickey Mouse of Living Rock Church.

Photo: ANDREW CARPENTER

