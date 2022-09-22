Many Harborough residents have not seen a NHS dentist in two years, says local councillor

Concern has been raised about local dental provision

Many residents across Harborough and Leicestershire have not been seen by an NHS dentist in the past two years, says a local councillor.

Liberal democrat Phil Knowles claims figures compiled by the House of Commons library following a request by the party shows the number of people who have seen an NHS dentist in Harborough has plummeted in recent years.

It comes after the Harborough Mail revealed no dentists in the town are currently taking on patients unless they are referred.

A recent poll also found one in five adults unable to see a dentist have carried out DIY dentistry.

Cllr Knowles said: “Far too many people in Harborough are struggling to see an NHS dentist and get the affordable dental healthcare they need.

“We’ve reached breaking point in this crisis. NHS dentist appointments are becoming harder to get than ever and as we have seen in Harborough some practices are shutting their doors to NHS patients all together, but the government is missing in action.

“As the cost of living catastrophe continues to hit households hard, private dentistry is not a feasible alternative for the many people living in pain.

“The Liberal Democrats are urging Government to fund an NHS winter rescue package to improve access to NHS dental appointments, reduce ambulance waiting times and speed up treatment for those who need it.”

But a NHS spokeswoman says change is underway and reminded residents they can look outside the local area to find NHS dentists to provide treatment.

She said: “The NHS recently announced the first reforms to dentistry services since 2006 which will support practices to improve access including by giving high performing practices the opportunity to increase their activity and treat more patients – discussions around further changes that benefit patients and staff are ongoing.

“Anyone with concerns about their dental health should contact their local dentist as they usually would or seek advice from NHS 111.”

NHS contracted dentists are paid to deliver a certain number of treatments and follow-ups but can carry out private work outside their contract.