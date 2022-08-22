Concern as patients struggle to access NHS dentists in Harborough

Concerns have been raised about the lack of NHS dentist provision in Harborough.

Concerns have been raised about the lack of NHS dentist provision in Harborough.

Councillor Phil Knowles says residents are struggling to access dentist care across the town, with no dentists currently taking on patients unless they are referred.

It comes after Brookside Dental announced earlier this year it was being forced to stop providing NHS treatment to thousands of patients. It comes after being unable to recruit a new dentist to treat people on the NHS, despite advertising the position for the last year.

NHS treatment will end for 4,500 adult patients in October, although the practice on St Mary’s Road is in talks to retain part of its NHS contract so it can continue to treat the 1,500 children on its books.

Brookside say the lack of NHS dentists is a national issue and it has had no choice but to take the difficult decision, which will leave many people trying to find another NHS practice to register with.

Cllr Knowles has hit out at the lack of provision locally, with the NHS website saying there are no NHS dentists available for self-referrals in the area.

He said: “People in Harborough, Leicestershire, across the East Midlands should know if they are in pain or face a health emergency that the NHS is there for them. Yet this indicates NHS dentistry is in many ways at breaking point.

“People are being forced to spend hundreds if not thousands of pounds on private dental care with some even resorting to their own at-home DIY dentistry. Something needs to be done and without delay.”

The leader of the Liberal Democrats in Harborough District is calling on the health minister to step in as many residents are forced to join long waiting lists due to lack of NHS appointments.

The party is also calling for plans to recruit more local NHS dentists to be brought forward.

But a NHS spokeswoman says change is underway and reminded residents they can look outside the local area to find NHS dentists to provide treatment.

She said: “The NHS recently announced the first reforms to dentistry services since 2006 which will support practices to improve access including by giving high performing practices the opportunity to increase their activity and treat more patients – discussions around further changes that benefit patients and staff are ongoing.

“Infection prevention and control measures to protect staff and patients were introduced during the pandemic, limiting the number of procedures that NHS dentists could carry out, however these have now been lifted so dental teams can operate at full capacity for the first time in two years, so anyone with concerns about their dental health should contact their local dentist as they usually would or seek advice from NHS 111.”

NHS contracted dentists are paid to deliver a certain number of treatments and follow-ups but can carry out private work outside their contract.