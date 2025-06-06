Major 180-home plan emerges for Harborough district village

A major 180-home plan has emerged for a Harborough district village.

If ultimately approved, it would take up land spanning the equivalent of more than 13 full-size football pitches.

Applicant David Wilson Homes has submitted the first stage plan for homes on land south of London Road in Great Glen. The proposal, submitted to Harborough District Council (HDC), is for up to 180 homes on the site, including up to 40 per cent of the scheme being affordable housing.

The application has been put forward to determine whether an environmental impact assessment (EIA) is needed for the proposed development before a formal planning application is submitted. An EIA sets out whether a proposed project is likely to have significant effects on the environment, and if it does, what can be done to mitigate them.

The application also reveals public open space and green infrastructure are included in the plans. The proposal spans 9.57 hectares of land – the equivalent of over 13 full-size football pitches – and is currently used as agricultural land.

Main vehicle access to the homes would be from London Road to the north-west, with separate pedestrian access from London Road to the south-east.

An existing housing development lies to the east of the proposed site, while “further arable and grazing land” lies to the south and west alongside the A6. Documents reveal three Grade II listed buildings are also in the immediate vicinity of the site, including Cricks Retreat – a Grade II listed row of former almshouses – homes previously owned by a charity and provided to people on low incomes.

David Wilson Homes said the development is a “landscape-led wholly residential development”. If approved, vehicle access to the site will be via London Road to the north-west of the site, with pedestrian and cycle access planned for the south-east corner of the site, plans add. Green areas will be included in the development, including a play space located in the “central development area”, and allotments which are to the east of the development.

The applicant states an outline planning application – seeking agreement for the development in principle – is also being progressed. No decision date is listed on HDC’s planning portal.