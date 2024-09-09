Maintenance work to protect the future of Harborough’s historical war memorial

The war memorial will undergo maintenance works later this month. Photo: Nick Osborne

The war memorial in Market Harborough is set to be cleaned and restored after showing signs of deterioration.

Planning permission has been granted to Harborough District Council to carry out a careful clean and maintenance of the Grade II listed memorial in the Square.

Scaffolding will be erected around the structure from September 16 for up to two weeks to allow cleaning to be carried out by local stone masons.

The main inscription paying tribute to locals, who lost their lives during World War One, will also be renewed. The wording has become almost unreadable over the hundred years since its installation.

Cleaning of the memorial involves a ‘steam wash’ and will be completed following guidance from Historic England.

Hand cut inscription work will include a contrasting slate plaque that replicates the existing inscription and will be installed with stainless steel hidden fixings.

Council leader Phil Knowles said: “The cleaning of the war memorial is a necessary and justified intervention to preserve its historical and cultural significance. By undertaking this work with careful consideration and expertise, we ensure that the memorial remains a fitting tribute to those it commemorates.

“Concerns over the state of the memorial were raised by a member of the public with my colleague Cllr Buddy Anderson who spoke with me immediately. I have visited the site with officers and there is 100 per cent agreement that this is an important project to help protect the memorial for future generations.”

This project is supported by the Harborough branch of The Royal British Legion and will be completed ahead of Remembrance day in November.