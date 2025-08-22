'Letters to Heaven' memorial post box in Great Glen inspires children's storybook

Matilda Handy who inspired the idea for the post box.

The story behind Great Glen Crematorium’s ‘Letters to Heaven’ memorial post box has inspired a children’s picture book.

Published by Scholastic Books, “This Letter Says I Love You” can now be read by anyone who visits the crematorium.

The heartfelt picture book illustrates how people can stay connected to loved ones they have lost by writing them letters.

It was inspired by the story of 10-year-old Matilda Handy, who expressed a wish to be able to write to her grandmother after she passed away.

That led to the UK’s first memorial post box being installed at Gedling Crematorium in Nottinghamshire, where Matilda’s mother, Leanne, works.

Both Gedling Crematorium and Great Glen Crematorium are part of cemetery operator Westerleigh Group. The memorial post box at Gedling proved so popular, with locals saying they gained a great deal of comfort from writing and posting messages to loved ones, that Westerleigh Group decided to install one at each of its sites.

Since then, the idea has been adopted by other companies, not just in the UK but all over the world.

And now it has been immortalised in print, with heartfelt text by Lucy Rowland and illustrations by Sharon Rentta.

It includes a copy of Matilda Handy’s original letter to her grandmother, which was the first item put into the memorial post box at Gedling Crematorium in December 2022.

Great Glen Crematorium Manager Marc Palmer said: “We have all been very touched by the positive feedback we’ve had from the bereaved who have benefited from using our memorial post box.

“Whether for special days such as Christmas, Mother’s Day or Father’s Day, a birthday, an anniversary or just because someone has something they feel they wish to share with their loved one, the memorial post box is available all year round for people to use whenever they wish.

“We’re all proud to see the memorial post box appear in print, and we believe this new book is perfect for supporting and comforting children who are grieving a loss of a loved one.

“We have a copy of “This Letter Says I Love You” book at our crematorium which our visitors are very welcome to read whenever they are here. Otherwise, the book can be purchased from all major book retail stores.”