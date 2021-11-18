Leicestershire charity which supports families who have lost a child gets a £3,000 boost from Great Glen Crematorium

Harvey Watson presents a donation to Bodie Hodges Foundation.

A Leicestershire charity which supports families who have lost a child has got a £3,000 boost from Great Glen Crematorium.

The Bodie Hodges Foundation was set up in 2012 by Donna and Nick Hodges following the tragic death of their 10-month-old baby son Bodie.

The Leicester-based couple are now launching an appeal to raise £450,000 over the next two years to buy a building – Bodie’s House – which will become the Foundation’s fantastic new home.

“It is hard to put into words what it means to us, as a charity, to be able to launch a capital appeal to purchase Bodie’s House.

“Our vision to create a child bereavement community within Leicestershire is now within sight,” said Donna.

“It means that we can offer more support to grieving families and offer ways that we can some together and support each other.

“We are also really excited about increasing our offer to children and young people, as well as getting involved in creative ways to grieve.”

The new appeal was launched at a fundraising sports dinner, which featured guest appearances by England and Liverpool football legend John Barnes and Britain’s Got Talent finalist Jamie Raven.

Harvey Watson, Great Glen Crematorium’s manager, surprised and delighted Bodie’s parents by handing them a cheque for £3,000.

He said: “It was an honour to be able to help kickstart the £450,000 appeal by making a donation to the Bodie Hodges Foundation, which makes such a huge difference to the lives of people in the most difficult of circumstances.

“The loss of any loved one is a difficult and distressing time for those they leave behind, but the loss of a baby can be particularly heart-breaking.

“The Bodie Hodges Foundation provides extremely valuable support to families who have been bereaved of a child of any age, and also promotes organ donation,” added Harvey.

“In 2016, they opened Bodie’s Boathouse, a luxury lakeside, three-bedroom lodge which families from the East Midlands can visit for a week-long stay.

“Being able to buy Bodie’s House will enable the Foundation to provide even more support and comfort to families, and we’re very proud to be able to support them in any way we can.”