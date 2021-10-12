Kibworth firefighters almost tripled their fundraising target after climbing Mount Snowdon in their full kit

Firefighters from Kibworth have almost tripled their fundraising target for charity after climbing Mount Snowdon in their full kit.

The crew based at Kibworth Beauchamp fire station have already raked in over £3,100 after scaling the highest peak in Wales.

The firefighting team battled their way up to Snowdon’s summit in two hours 45 minutes last Friday (October 8).

They had set out to generate £1,085 – that’s £1 for each metre climbed to the top of the majestic 3,560ft mountain in North Wales.

The fire rescue stalwarts are donating cash raised to the Fire Fighters Charity and The Well community hub in Kibworth Beauchamp.

The Fire Fighters Charity works to support firefighters and their families mentally, physically and socially.

The Well Kibworth operates a food bank, café, charity shop and community support offering friendship and practical support for local people.

The Well supports Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service’s aim of creating “safer people, safer places”.

Kibworth Fire and Rescue Station has formed a close partnership with The Well.

It will be working closely with them to make sure vulnerable people are as safe as they can be in their own homes and have the support they need.

You can still donate via www.peoplesfundraising.com/fundraising/MountSnowdonCharityWalk or by visiting Kibworth Fire and Rescue Station’s social media pages:

Twitter @LFRSKibworth