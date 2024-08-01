Joy for Harborough Chess player at British Championships after tense finale

René emerged victorious.

Market Harborough Chess Club is celebrating after its secretary clinched top spot in the Yates section of the British Chess Championships.

René Butler faced competition from 36 amateur players at the event in Hull, securing four wins and a draw, edging out his opponent in a tense finale.

He said: “I have never even won a local tournament. To win an event at The British makes me incredibly proud. It was so dramatic. I almost defaulted the first game, on the Friday evening as I went to the wrong venue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harborough Mail, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“After a mad dash across Hull, I burst into the playing area out of breath and got to the board just in time, losing 30 minutes from my clock.”

A slip-up briefly caused René to question his calling until luck returned to his side.

The 43-year-old explained: “I messed up the second game on Saturday morning and seriously considered resigning. My opponent blundered. The chess gods were with me again. I opted for a strategic draw in game four despite a winning position as I wanted to guarantee being on board one in the final round.”

His last opponent almost had it in the bag but, determined, René emerged victorious.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “I focused as if my life depended on it and came out on top.”

The prestigious competition is held each summer when players from Grandmaster to club standard compete in different sections, according to ability level, with games lasting up to four hours.

In the final round, the two players with the highest points tally go head-to-head.

René did not take up chess until age 38 - late compared with the majority of players.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “The younger you are when you start playing, the easier it is to excel. That’s not to say you can’t reach a reasonable level later on, you just need to graft and expect plenty of disappointment.

“I have got this significant win and I am unlikely to surpass it.”

Meanwhile, the chess club is launching a new team, ‘Market Harborough Falcons’ – named after the peregrine falcon at St Dionysius’ Church – which will compete in the Four Nations Chess League at weekend events.

Local businesses are invited to sponsor the team.

Visit harboroughchess.org for joining information.