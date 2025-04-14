Jam-packed event line-up to mark VE Day’s 80th anniversary across Harborough

Image: Edson Rosas/ Unsplash

From a 1940s weekend to a party in the park, Harborough residents can expect a jam-packed line-up to celebrate the 80th anniversary of VE Day next month.

The historic anniversary of the end of the Second World War in Europe falls on Thursday May 8 and Harborough District Council is encouraging the community to come together for a commemoration.

The events include:

1940s market

Harborough Market is hosting a 1940s weekend event, including a period style singer, a DJ, vintage trader stalls and classic vehicles. Activities are also being planned for the town square throughout the weekend.

When?: Saturday May 3 (8am to 4pm) and Sunday May 4 (10am to 3pm)

VE Day flag raising ceremony

There will be a VE Day flag raising ceremony and proclamation taking place near The Symington Building/ Old Grammar School.

From 7pm to 10pm there will be a beacon lighting event at Coventry Road Recreation Ground in Lutterworth. The beacon will be lit at 9.30pm and there will be entertainment from Lutterworth Town Band and 1940s trio The Boswell Project. A bar, BBQ and other hot food will be available with games and goodie bags for youngsters.

At 7.30pm a commemorative service of thanksgiving will take place at St Dionysius Church followed by an Act of Remembrance and wreath laying ceremony at the war memorial starting at 8.30pm.

When?: 10am, Thursday May 8.

Party in the Park

A VE Day Anniversary Party in the Park will take place from 10am at Welland Park.

John Richardson, HDC’s Chief Executive, said: “VE Day is a national time of celebration, reflection and remembrance, as we mark the 80th anniversary of the end of the six years of terrible conflict and the loss of so many service personnel and civilians.

“At Harborough District Council, we are rightly proud of our Armed Forces Covenant Silver Award and the work we do through our Armed Forces Officer and our Elected Member Armed Forces Champion to support service personnel, and they will remain at the forefront of our minds as we take part in the VE Day commemorations. I hope many of our residents will be able to attend the events in our district to mark this important day in our nation’s history.”

When?: Sunday, May 11 from 10am

Visit www.harborough.gov.uk/ve-day for more information on events.